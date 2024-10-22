The family of a girl killed in the Southport attack have started a charity to continue her "positivity, love for others and energy of life."

Elsie's Story honours seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe. She was killed alongside Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and Bebe King, aged six, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on 29 July.

Launching the charitable trust, Elsie Dot's loved ones said: "We want to continue Elsie's 'story'; her positivity, love for others and energy of life."

The charitable trust, Elsie's Story, was incorporated at the start of October and officially launched today. Credit: Elsie's Story

In a statement on Instagram, they continued: "The Trust has been established with the principle objective being to make grants to causes in Elsie's name, the focus of which will be assistance to young people and support for others in the community and across the region."

The assistance the trust plans to offer includes "community projects, medical care and support for individuals and families, good causes involving fun, and bringing the community together."

The seven-year-old was described as "the most caring and generous little girl." Credit: Family handout

Her family added: "Elsie was the most caring and generous little girl and we have promised to not let this awful tragedy be in vain and creating this trust is the start of this.

"We love you Elsie always and forever."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...