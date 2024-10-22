The family of a man who was stabbed in Liverpool say they are heartbroken by his death.

Paul Foster, 47, was found injured at an address of Muirhead Avenue in the West Derby area of the city on Tuesday 15 October.

He was treated by paramedics for a puncture wound but was died in hospital.

In a tribute, his family said: “Paul was a much-loved son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a true friend to many. He was known for his sense of fun and infectious smile.

“He was a kind-hearted and funny man who would light up any room. He will be sorely missed, but never forgotten by his heart-broken family and friends.”

Specialist officers are supporting his family.

Paul Foster’s family said he had an ‘infectious smile' Credit: Merseyside Police

Three people arrested on suspicion of murder - a 24-year-old woman from Anfield, a 49-year-old woman from West Derby and a 38-year-old woman from Litherland - have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and are urging people who can help with the investigation to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, who is leading the investigation, said: “The investigation is making progress and although three arrests have been made, we urge anyone with information which can help with our inquiries to contact us.

"Any assistance, no matter how small, could be vital to finding Paul’s killer and bringing them to justice and provide his family with answers.

“Someone must have seen or heard something suspicious in the events leading up to the stabbing on Muirhead Avenue on Tuesday 15 October.

"I am appealing to those who live in the area who we haven’t already contacted to check your CCTV or doorbell footage to see if it has captured anything which could assist our inquiries.

“Muirhead Avenue is a busy main road, so if you were driving past at around the time of the incident and have Dash Cam footage, please contact Merseyside Police by calling 101 or via our social media accounts.”