The metro mayor of Liverpool says he hopes to honour the legacy of John Lennon by building links with the US on a trade visit to New York.

Steve Rotheram laid a rose at the Strawberry Fields memorial in Central Park and visited the scene of the singer’s murder during his visit to the States on Monday 21 October, where he hopes to drive trade, investment and tourism.

After paying tribute to The Beatles star, he attended a meeting between music leaders from Merseyside and New York to discuss future projects, including the possibility of twin music events.

Steve Rotheram visited the spot outside the Dakota Building where John Lennon was shot dead on the 8 December 1980. Credit: Liverpool City Region

Mr Rotheram said: "John Lennon’s legacy is woven into the fabric of Liverpool and the rest of the world. As we remember him, we reflect not only on his incredible contributions to music but also on the profound impact he has had on countless lives.

“The bond between Liverpool and New York is special – both cities have been absolutely pivotal in shaping the landscape of popular music.

"Together, we can honour John’s memory while forging new connections and opportunities that will inspire the next generation of artists.

“But as we continue to promote our rich cultural heritage, we also have to look ahead, ensuring we do all we can to nurture that spirit of collaboration and creativity that’s been so celebrated across the world.”

The Beatles made their American debut in New York, on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964, and in 1971 Lennon moved to the city with wife Yoko Ono, weeks before the release of his iconic single 'Imagine'.

The Beatles made their American debut in New York on the Ed Sullivan Show. Credit: PA Images

Mayor Rotheram has been joined in New York by Culture Liverpool Director Claire McColgan CBE and National Museums Liverpool Director Laura Pye who gave a lecture on ‘A transatlantic journey – Liverpool to New York’ at the Museum of the City of New York.

The city region delegation is in New York following meetings with civic, academic and business leaders in Boston to promote investment opportunities in Liverpool City Region’s health and life sciences, maritime, tourism and events sectors.

After New York, a smaller delegation will move to North Carolina for a series of meetings with business leaders, with a focus on the city region’s £5 billion health and life sciences sector.

