A major search operation has entered its third day in a quest to find a missing personal trainer who fell into a reservoir.

Simon Daniels was reported missing after falling into the water at Dovestone, in Oldham, while paddle boarding with a woman, believed to be his parter, on Sunday 20 October.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 2.30pm following reports of a man and woman in the water.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) later confirmed one person had been rescued and treated by paramedics - but Mr Daniels, from Winsford, Cheshire, has still not been located.

Specialist teams continued their hunt into the night to find Mr Daniels. Credit: MEN Media

Search efforts, involving specialist crews from the fire service, paramedics, police, the Coastguard and Mountain Rescue, continued throughout the night.

In an update on Monday 21 October evening, GMP said specially trained officers are supporting Simon's family. The force added: "Emergency services personnel are working in difficult conditions and are doing everything they can."