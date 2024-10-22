Parents have been warned after two schoolgirls reported being followed by a man while on their way to school.

The man, dressed in a black tracksuit, approached the pupils in Crosby, Merseyside, and followed them until a woman walking her dog intervened and escorted the girls safely to school.

Following the incident, on 21 October, an email was sent from Sefton Council to all Crosby schools, who then alerted parents.

The message, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, and confirmed by Sefton Council, gave details of the incident, which allegedly occurred at the corner of Northern Road and Trevor Drive.

The email was titled: ‘Safeguarding Alert’ and said: “On the way to school this morning, [two children] have reported being followed by a man.

“They say that he ran toward them and then power-walked when they turned to look at him. They power-walked and hid behind a wall (the entrance to the park on Trevor Drive).

“He ran back to his car and drove slowly along Trevor Drive. By this time a woman walking a dog took the [children] toward school until they felt safe.”

The man is described as being in his 40s, white, bald on top with hair around and approximately 5ft 10in tall.

He was also seen driving a black car with tinted windows and was said to be wearing a black tracksuit and put on a black bucket hat.

Following the incident Merseyside Police said there was "no indication a crime took place or that a crime was attempted".

A spokesperson for the force said: “We can confirm we received a report of alleged suspicious behaviour in Crosby this morning, Monday 21 October.

“At around 8.10am it was alleged that a man was acting suspiciously on Northern Road as two schoolgirls were walking to school.

“There is no indication a crime took place or that a crime was attempted.

“Officers from Sefton Local Policing team are patrolling the area and are liaising with the local schools.

“Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 223 of 21 October.”