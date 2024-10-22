A school child was hit by cars after they were forced to run from an "unsupervised" and "dangerously out of control" XL Bully-type dog.

Police say the child, 13, was attacked by the "light blonde" dog on Old Road in Hyde, Greater Manchester, as they left school on 18 October.

In an attempt to flee the animal the teenager ran into moving traffic, sustaining injuries.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) now says it is "keen" to trace and "act against" the owner of the dog, who is believed to be a local living near Hyde Community College.

The child was injured as they left Hyde Community College at the end of the school day. Credit: MEN Media

In a statement, GMP said: "After Hyde Community College closed on Friday 18th October 2024 a 13-year-old student of the school was attacked by what was described as a light blonde XL Bully type dog that was unsupervised and dangerously out of control on Old Road, Hyde.

"This caused the child to run out into the path of moving traffic and sustain injuries. The police are keen to trace and act against the owner of the dog, which we believe may be a local resident near to the school.

"The are appealing for any information as to who the owner of the dog is and if there are any witnesses to the event you are urged to come forward and assist the investigation to help us protect the public from any further similar incidents."