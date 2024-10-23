An arsonist who set fire to an innocent family's home in an act of misdirected revenge shortly after being released from prison has been jailed for five years.

Phillip Humphrey, 42, was sentenced at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court having previously pleaded guilty to charges of criminal damage and arson, being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

The court heard how Humphrey spent the afternoon drinking with friends in Rochdale town centre after being released from prison, on Thursday, 16 November 2023.

After taking the party back to where he was staying, he decided to target the home of an innocent family on Oldham Road three times in one night, mistakenly believing the occupants had wronged him.

Humphreys destroyed the house of am innocent family. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

In the early hours of Friday, 17 November, Humphrey smashed the windows of the house whilst the owner and her young children were inside.

Police were called after the first incident, and the family made arrangements to stay elsewhere as the incident had made them feel "extremely unsafe", the court heard.

On the second attempt Humphrey gained access to the house, and on the third, set fire to the property, destroying the family’s clothes and sentimental belongings.

Detective Constable Russ Clarke, of Greater Manchester Police in Rochdale, said the family are now homeless after being forced to leave the property, which was rendered inhabitable.

The house was left uninhabitable after the arsonist entered the property. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

He said: “The family who lived at this property have lost everything they own, their clothes and all their belongings, including items of significant sentimental value.

"Humphrey evaded the police for over two months before finally being arrested. During his interview, Humphrey denied setting the fire and sought to implicate others, taking no responsibility for his actions.

"It was only when further evidence was gathered that Humphrey accepted his full involvement and pleaded guilty.

“The impact on this family has been immeasurable and this is clear within the victim impact statement read out at court. They remain homeless and are faced with rebuilding their lives once more.

"I hope that the conviction of Humphrey provides them with some level of comfort in what continues to be a very difficult time for them.”

