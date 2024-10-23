Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports sports correspondent Chris Hall spoke to Jane Banks and Paul Sculthorpe about their induction into the Rugby League Hall of Fame.

Great Britain's original women's rugby squad have become the first team to be inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame, almost 30 years after their international tour.

The Rugby League Lionesses made history in 1996 when they clinched a 2-1 Test series victory in Australia during the first ever women's rugby league tour.

To this day, they are the only women's team in Europe to beat Australia in a test series despite having to raise their own funds for travel and accommodation.

Jane Banks was 16 when she was picked for the Lioness squad, and remembers raising money to get her team to Australia.

She said: "Everything was self funded so we were doing things like bucket collections and writing letters to companies to get sponsorships. We were doing anything we could to get on that tour."

After being picked in 1996, Jane went on to represent Great Britain almost 20 times during her career while also playing for Warrington Wolves.

She said: "It was amazing, it was really good. It was such a great bunch of girls. I was only sixteen when I got selected for Great Britain...so they did look after me."

Jane is now only the fifth woman to enter the Rugby League Hall of Fame.

Despite finding victory in Australia, the Lionesses were robbed of a hero's welcome when they got back to the UK. Instead, they were made to feel like "cheerleaders" for the men's team.

She said: "When we came back as winners, we got invited to Wembley for the Mens' Challenge Cup final and we thought, you know, there'd be a big parade on the pitch or a lap of honour celebrating our achievements... but we ended up getting some white tracksuits and white caps.

"We got to shake the Challenge Cup flag and then lined up as the players came out on the pitch and were made to clap."

Alongside her team, Jane was also celebrated by becoming only the fifth woman to enter the Hall of Fame as a player.

Jane said: "It's the biggest honour I could have ever achieved in my sporting career, and it's just nice that we're finally getting the recognition we deserve.

"It's great that my friends and family can be a part of that and see what we did many many years ago. I'm absolutely delighted."

St Helens player Paul Sculthorpe was also inducted into the Hall of Fame. The two-time Man of Steel winner was honoured for his 261 appearances for the club alongside his 26 GB caps.

Paul Sculthorpe celebrating St Helens' win over Brisbane Broncos in the 2007 World Club Challenge when he was also named man-of-the-match. Credit: PA

Despite the numerous accolades he's gathered during his 30 year career, Paul says his induction means the most.

He said: "I think when you look at the players that have been before, who have come before me, I think just 35 players since 1895, it's got to be at the top.

"This is all to do with playing around some great players, so I definitely have respect for those guys as well."

As well as celebrating his own achievements, Paul says the recognition the Lionesses are now receiving is long overdue.

He said: "It's fantastic. I'm a big fan of the current Women's game but it's great to see the girls who inspired this current batch of players, like Jane, get their recognition. They didn't get it back in day."

Alongside Paul Sculthorpe and Jane Banks, St Helens' Alan Prescott and Salford Red Devils' James Lomas were also honoured posthumously.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...