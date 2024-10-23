A judge who jailed two teenagers for the murder of a woman 17 years ago has left money to a charity set up in her memory.

Sophie Lancaster, 20, was brutally kicked and stamped on as she tried to protect her boyfriend Robert Maltby from a gang of drunken teenagers in Bacup, Lancashire, on 11 August 2007.

The couple were attacked in the town's Stubbylee Park simply because they were dressed differently.

Judge Anthony Russell QC, who was the trial judge in the case, jailed Brendon Harris and Ryan Herbert, for life, for Sophie's murder.

Following her death, the Sophie Lancaster Foundation was formed and, following the death of Judge Russell in summer 2023, the charity has now said it received £5,000 from his will.

Sylvia Lancaster was awarded an OBE. Credit: PA Images

A statement online said: "His Honour Anthony Russell QC, who presided over Sophie’s murder trial in 2008, passed away last summer and left a legacy of £5,000 to the Sophie Lancaster Foundation in his will."

Sophie's mother Sylvia Lancaster set up the charity in her daughter's name in 2009 and was made an OBE for her work in reducing hate crime.

In 2022 when Sylvia died, the charity said it had "some very thoughtful correspondence from Judge Russell, which included his memories of Sylvia and the trial."

It added: "Judge Russell’s legacy reflects his belief in the work that we do and we are honoured to have been remembered in this way.

"We owe him our thanks for so much. May he rest in peace."

