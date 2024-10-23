A man who ran a social media account to sell drugs to children was caught after a child was taken to hospital after using a cannabis vape.

Shaun Carrington, 35, came under suspicion from police after a Merseyside Safer Schools Officer found the vape was bought from an online drug dealing account targeting children and alerted the police.

He controlled a Snapchat account called “The Liverpool Connoisseur” and was arrested at his address on Meade Road, Liverpool, in August 2024.

Merseyside Police then seized cannabis vapes and cannabis, marketed in bright packaging and including cartoons.

Carrington was jailed for three years at Liverpool Crown Court on 21 October for being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Police Staff Investigator Jack Rothwell said: “Carrington ran a drug dealing operation and used Snapchat to advertise illegal drugs to young children.

“We are working proactively to take drugs off our streets, including online spaces where drugs are being sold.

" In this case, the diligent work of our Safer Schools Officer allowed us to identify where the vape was purchased and take quick action to bring Carrington to justice.

“Illicit vapes are very dangerous and it’s important we get the message out to the public that they can cause serious harm to our young people.

"Our Safer Schools Officers deliver regular inputs to schools about these dangers.

“We would also urge parents, guardians and anyone with information about those supplying illegal drugs get in touch so we can investigate fully.”

Anyone with any information about drug dealing in their area, or anyone who is concerned about someone who may be being exploited, can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the Crimestoppers website. Alternatively, contact the police on 101. In an emergency always contact 999.

