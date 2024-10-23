A schoolgirl has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after she was attacked with an unknown weapon in a park.

Merseyside Police responded to reports a 14-year-old girl had been assaulted following a dispute with a group of males in Norris Green Park, in Liverpool, at around 7:15pm on Tuesday, 22 October.The victim escaped the attack through the park, and was later taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The teenager had to undergo surgery, a force spokesperson said. Police are appealing for information following the attack and an investigation is underway, with CCTV and forensic enquiries being carried out in the local area.

Detective Inspector Steve Street said: “This serious assault on a teenage girl which is wholly unacceptable, and she is currently in hospital to receive surgery which is thankfully not life-threatening.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident, where we believe several young males were present when the assault took place.“I would appeal to anyone who was in the park from 7pm onwards and saw or heard the altercation with the group of males and the victim being assaulted to please contact us.“Likewise I also urge people in the area to check your CCTV and dashcam footage to see if it has captured any footage, no matter how small, as any information may help with the investigation.”

Detective Inspector Street added: “Reducing knife crime is a priority all year round in Merseyside. We are committed to proactively using stop and search powers, carrying out open land searches, warrants and education, working alongside partners to remove weapons from the streets.“While we are making positive progress, we understand the devastating consequences of carrying a weapon and are relentless in our approach to targeting and pursuing criminals.“The use of any weapons is reckless and will not be tolerated, and can have tragic consequences, not only for the victim and their family but also for the offenders involved.“I would urge people to educate themselves and speak to their children and family members about the dangers of knife crime.“There is no place for knives in our communities. I would urge anyone with information to get in touch or call Crimestoppers anonymously so we can act on community intelligence.”

