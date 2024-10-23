Play Brightcove video

A learning disabilities service in the North West could become a blueprint to save billions for the NHS - by keeping those in a crisis out of hospital.

Radcliffe Place in Bury is the UK's only residential assessment unit which supports young people aged 16 to 25 with learning disabilities in emergency situations.

Staff work tirelessly to support those with complex needs who would often instead be admitted to hospital when it is not necessary.

Instead of going onto hospital wards, patients are assessed for 12 weeks and have one-to-one care and therapy.

Lauren, 23, is a patient at Radcliffe Place. She is autistic, has ADHD and a possible learning disability, struggles to express herself.

"I was isolated before I came here," Lauren said. "I didn't feel like I was part of society. I was a bit lonely and sad."

Dr Dipti Patil is a Consultant Psychiatrist at Radcliffe Place Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Dr Dipti Patil is a Consultant Psychiatrist for Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust and one of the team that established Radcliffe Place.

Dr Patil said: “What we do here is give the system a break when people are in crisis… when somebody comes in we assess their needs in the community, and then we develop an understanding of what led to the crisis and what can be done in the future to not let that crisis happen again.”

Clinicians say people with learning disabilities are often misdiagnosed with mental health conditions and then wrongly medicated.

Dr Patil said: “It’s an incredibly dangerous thing to do because people with learning disabilities already have physical health problems.

"On top of that if you give them medication that they don’t require it could lead to their liver failure, kidney failure and ultimately lead to their death."

Sonny is 18, has learning disabilities and is severely autistic. His behaviour can be challenging and he’s been hospitalised on multiple occasions. When he has a crisis A&E is often the only option.

His father, Patrick Moroney, said: “One time we went to A&E and we were there about 11 and a half hours before we saw anybody and Sonny proceeded to smash things up.

"They put us in offices…where he picked the computers up over his head and smashed them.”

Sonny and his father Patrick at Radcliffe Place Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Mr Moroney visits his son every day at Radcliffe Place and had seen a massive change in his behaviour and moods.

He said: “It is a very calm environment and it’s been purposefully designed to help people of Sonny’s disposition. The staff are lovely. Sonny is happy here.”

The unit opened a year ago and currently has four beds. Patients are monitored 24 hours a day so the team can get a better understanding of their needs, and experts say this type of support has never been needed more.

According to ITV News FOI data, analysed by Mencap:

There are an estimated 2,045 people with learning disabilities and autistic people currently being held in mental health inpatient units.

It costs the NHS more than half a billion pounds a year

On average current patients are being locked up for almost five years.

An NHS England review found almost half don’t need to be in hospital at all

That would mean £18 million a month is spent from the NHS budget locking up people whose needs could be met in the community.

Dan Scorer, Head of Policy & Public Affairs at Mencap, said Radcliffe Place is a good example of the kind of support needed in every area of the country.

Mr Scorer said: “We need more places where if someone is in crisis in the community they can go for a short period of time and get the support they need and where arrangements can be put in place for them then to be able to make a return back to their home.

"We also need to see more Early Intervention Services where we are supporting people before they reach crisis. Crisis is not a state anyone should be left to get to.“

An NHS spokesperson said: “The NHS has increased investment in community support to enable more people with a learning disability and autistic people to receive personalised care in the community, and while there is more to do, progress has been made, with the number of people with these conditions in a mental health hospital being reduced by 30% since 2015, and the number with a learning disability being reduced by 60%.

“Staff continue to work hard to ensure patients are discharged into community settings safely and in a timely way, and the NHS will be working with local systems this year to ensure all areas have plans in place to address the increase in the number of autistic people and continue to ensure people are admitted only where necessary for mental health treatment.”

