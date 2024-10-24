A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was injured in a shooting incident outside a bar in Bury.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to Silver Street in Bury at about 11.43pm on Wednesday, 23 October, following reports of a firearm discharge.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and found a 39-year-old man who had been shot in the wrist.

The man was treated at the scene and taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Greater Manchester Police said they believe the 'senseless' attack was 'isolated'. Credit: MEN Media

Police said a 19-year-old man was quickly arrested on nearby Larch Street and remains in custody for questioning.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Andy Day, said: “This was a shocking attack, and an example of the type of violence that has no place in our community.

“A man has been seriously injured as a result of a senseless shooting and the lives of others were put in harm’s way. It is vital that those responsible are brought to justice.

“While it is early in our investigation, we believe this to be an isolated attack with no wider threat to the community.

“We have a man in custody and numerous evidential opportunities are being followed.

“There will be an increase in officers around the area in the coming days as we continue to investigate and provide a reassuring presence to the community. If you have any concerns, please do stop and speak with them.”

Police are urging anyone with information to contact 101 quoting log 3717 of 23/10/2024.