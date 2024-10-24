A police investigation is underway after a baby was found 'unresponsive' at a home in Lancashire.Officers were contacted by North West Ambulance Service at around 7.30am on Monday 21 October following reports that a baby boy was unresponsive on Moorland Road in Burnley.He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Lancashire Constabulary said the boy's death is currently being treated as 'unexpected' and 'enquiries are ongoing'.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: "We were called by the North-West Ambulance Service at 7.31am Monday (October 21) to Moorland Road, Burnley, to a report that a baby was unresponsive.

"Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he was later pronounced deceased in hospital."Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly distressing time. The boy’s death is currently being treated as unexpected."Our enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can call 101. Quote log 181 of October 21."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.