The body of a man who went missing while paddleboarding in a reservoir has been recovered.

A large initial search operation began at Dovestone Reservoir, near Oldham on Sunday, 20 October, following reports that two people had gotten into difficulty in the water.

Specialist search teams identified the body as that of Simon Daniels, on Wednesday 23 October.

The personal trainer from Cheshire fell in the water while visiting with his girlfriend, who was rescued and taken to hospital.

An extensive search operation was launched to find Simon Daniels. Credit: MEN Media

Emergency services, including the Coastguard and Mountain Rescue, participated in the operation.

Detective Inspector Laura Crossley from Oldham CID said: "Throughout this tragic incident we have been in close contact with Simon’s family and will continue to offer them our support as they come to terms with their loss.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and the scene has now been closed. A report is being prepared for the corner."

"We appreciate the public’s support in enabling search teams to carry out their investigations, we understand the inconvenience this may have caused over the last few days, but it was important we conducted a full and thorough search for Simon."

