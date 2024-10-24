Play Brightcove video

Diana Parkes CBE was surprised by Queen Camilla, who told her she had won a Pride of Britain award

Diana Parkes CBE has dedicated her Pride of Britain award to her daughter Joanna, who was killed by her husband.

The 85-year-old was given the 'Special Recognition' award for her work to tackle domestic violence, helping children displaced by abuse.

Diana said: "It's really Jo who should be getting the Pride of Britain, in fact everything is for Jo".

Diana was presented with her award by Clare Balding. Credit: Pride of Britain

Diana founded the 'Joanna Simpson Foundation' with Joanna's friend Hetti Barkworth-Nanton.

The pair were surprised by Queen Camilla, who told them they had won a Pride of Britain award.

Her Majesty joked with Ms Parkes and Ms Barkworth-Nanton, saying: "I'm afraid we did slightly double cross you by bringing you here today."

Ms Parkes then opens an envelope handed to her by the Queen Consort, revealing she and Ms Barkworth-Nanton have won an award.

The group then embrace before Camilla congratulates the charity founders, saying: "Nobody deserves it more than you two."

Diana Parkes dedicated her Pride of Britain award to her daughter Joanna. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Diana's daughter Joanna was killed by her husband in 2010, while their children were in earshot in the nearby playroom.

Brown was sentenced to 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility.

Both Ms Parkes and Ms Barkworth-Nanton were appointed CBE in the New Year's Honours List 2024 in recognition of their work, with Camilla crediting Ms Parkes' story as her inspiration for raising awareness around domestic violence.

The Pride of Britain Awards are on ITV1 on Thursday October 24 at 8pm.

