Residents living close to a pub say its large outdoor teepee has turned their lives into a 'nightmare'.

Aimee Burgess, who lives opposite the pub in Ramsbottom, claims the 'constant noise' of people doing karaoke outside the pub at 1am woke her up.She said: "It's ridiculous... it's like having a festival outside the house with the amount of music, people wooing and cheering, and bottles smashing. It's constant."

The Eagle and Child is used to host events including weddings and christenings and was crowned UK ‘Pub of the Year’ in 2017.

The Eagle and Child has received noise complaints about their outdoor teepee. Credit: Manchester Evening News

The pub put up the teepee in its beer garden during the pandemic, which seats up to 72 people.When the teepee was first built, Ms Burgess said it was 'absolutely fine'.

She said: "It's only been bad since they started holding weddings and parties in the outside tent"."At first, there was an event every weekend. Now there's an event during the week and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night."

The teepee seats up to 72 people and has been described by the pub's owners as an ‘essential part of the business’. Credit: Manchester Evening News

The Eagle and Child has now been ordered to remove the teepee and an outdoor bar following complaints from neighbours.Earlier this month, Bury Council rejected a retrospective planning application for permanent retention of a circular tented teepee and outside bar.

It came after neighbours raised objections about issues including noise and waste being thrown into rear gardens from the beer garden.Planners at Bury Council said the application was refused mainly on noise and traffic issues, plus design and appearance.

One man who lives nearby said he was among those who objected to the planning application.

"It's a quiet residential area. Since they have introduced that, it's caused a lot of issues for the residents.

"Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we are having other people's parties inflicted on us."The music starts at about one in the afternoon and the noise goes up as more and more people arrive.

"You get singalongs and people banging on the table. There are times when I can feel the baselines in my windows."He said items have also been thrown over neighbours' fences, including stones, glass bottles and vape refills."Businesses are having a hard time but you shouldn't be able to run a business if it's massively detrimental to local residents.

"If they had done this and they were somewhere in the middle of a field and weren't disturbing anybody then good luck."To introduce it to this area has caused such a nuisance for the last three years.

"This argument that the pub was there first so they get carte blanche is nonsense."

Earlier this week a spokesman for Daniel Thwaites said: "We are currently reviewing our options and are aiming to meet with Bury’s planning team to find a solution that works for all parties.The Eagle and Child and Pub group Daniel Thwaites were approached for comment.Previously, a spokesperson for Daniel Thwaites told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The teepee was installed post-Covid as part of The Eagle and Child’s recovery plan and has since been very well received by customers and local community groups."Following a recent planning decision, we are currently reviewing our options and are aiming to meet with Bury’s planning team to find a solution that works for all parties.”

