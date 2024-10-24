A second suspected unexploded bomb has been removed from a construction site in Liverpool to be detonated in a safe location.

On Tuesday 22 October builders working on the site on North Atlantic Avenue, Bootle, unearthed a suspected WW2 era bomb which was later detonated on Ainsdale Beach by an Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit.

On Thursday morning, Merseyside Police confirmed the discovery of a second device with road closures and diversions put in place while it was removed.

Dunnings Bridge Road has been closed in both directions between Netherton Way to Park Lane. Credit: Liverpool Echo

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm officers are in Bootle today, Thursday 24 October, following a report at 11.45am of an unexploded ordnance being found on a construction site on North Atlantic Avenue."

Dunnings Bridge Road, Liverpool, has been reopened after it was closed in both directions between Netherton Way to Park Lane.

All roads are now back open.

