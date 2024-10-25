Three MPs including Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy have called on the Government to release a "promised" £6m in Levelling Up cash.

The Labour representatives for Wigan wrote to the Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner to explain how payment delays could force the local council to borrow money as a "last resort".

Wigan Council planned to use the Levelling Up money to fund major projects, including the Haigh Hall renovation which is already well underway.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, Leigh’s Jo Platt and Makerfield’s Josh Simons have jointly signed the letter to Ms Rayner.

In the letter, they wrote: “Working people across the country, particularly in small towns like ours, were promised we would be levelled up.

“That never happened. Instead, they were given stagnation, poorer living standards and fewer opportunities.

“Supporting towns must be at the heart of our strategy for growth. Wigan Council has received notification from your department informing them of a delay in payments of Levelling Up scheme money of around two months.”

The MPs say that Wigan Council has been told there will be a two month delay to the payment from the Housing, Communities and Local Government department.

The Levelling Up fund has also been used to renovate Wigan's town centre.

Haigh Hall's restoration has been ongoing since it became publicly owned in 2021.

As one of Wigan's most historic sites, the £37.5m transformation aims to "repair and restore Haigh Hall to its former glory, ensuring residents and visitors can enjoy one of the borough’s most significant landmarks."

The letter goes on: “This has significant impacts on the three schemes in our area, across Haigh Hall, Leigh and Ashton-in-Makerfield. Haigh Hall’s works are already underway, and the other two are in the early delivery phases.

“The cash flow implications of this would have a significant impact on the council’s capacity to continue these works.

"The second quarter claim would be in the region of £6m which the council has already funded and will need to claim retrospectively.

“The Council cannot afford to have that £6 million delayed, especially given the expenditure has already occurred.

“Wigan council are extremely concerned about the prospect of having to borrow this money as a last resort. In the upcoming budget, we urge you to ensure that already struggling local authorities are not pushed over the brink.

“Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan and Leigh were promised funding for major local projects. Work has already begun. It is vital that we support that and do not leave our proud towns in an impossible position.

"We would therefore be grateful for a written assurance that this funding will be assured as soon as possible.”

