A critical care nurse who lost her entire pension pot of £45,000 after scammers sent her one text says she was made to feel like "nothing".

Pauline Padden, 61, was sent a message which promised a cash gift and a bigger pension if she moved her money.

But instead, the critical care nurse, who works at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, became one of 245 victims conned out of more than £13.5million in pension savings.

She is now warning others to be aware of the "callous" fraudsters, who saw her as "a number and name on a piece of paper" who she meant "nothing" to.

Pauline said: "How stupid am I to let that happen to me?

"I'll never get £45,000 together. I'm not going to be working long enough to get that sort of money back.

"I'm 61 and I have to keep working."

"The scams are even more elaborate, even more clever, because the internet has made it so," she added.

"I’ve worked hard for that money, and you’re just sitting there trying to think of ways to get it off me."

The scam started with Pauline Padden receiving a single text message.

Pauline is now urging people to stop, think and know the warning signs of scams, especially those who are in a vulnerable position like she was.

"My mum, this was her final three weeks and I just wanted to be with her," she said.

"But my finances at the time wouldn't allow me to do that, so I was in a bit of a quandary really.

"I desperately wanted to be with my mum, and I got this text through and the text said, 'if you've got frozen pensions would you like to move them to a better investments and in return for that receive a cash gift?'

"So I thought, you know what? This sounds like this someone's been listening to my prayers. This is going to fix everything."

Pauline says she was particularly vulnerable at the time the text message arrived as she was concerned about her elderly parents. Credit: ITV News

The text told Pauline her money would be invested in "exclusive properties" in the Caribbean which would then be rented or sold off to give her a return.

As a reward for 'investing' she was given a 10% cash gift - but that money had actually come from her own savings.

Pauline says she was so distracted by her family situation, she did not even think about the money until investigators contacted her 18 months later to tell her the rest, more than £40,000 had also been taken.

"They said, 'we're sorry, it's a scam. You've lost all your money'," she added.

"I felt silly, stupid and still vulnerable, you know? How could I let this happen to myself?"

"You've lost it now, what can you do? It's not like I could go to to the police because I willingly handed it over."

Pauline is sharing her experience for Scams Awareness Week, which runs from 21 to 25 October.

She said: " Look, I answered to a text, don't. That's like doing deals on your front doorstep, don't do that.

"Do your own due diligence, do your own research. If you want to move your pension or any investments that you have, then let that come from you.

"In my defence, I was in a vulnerable position. I wanted to be with my mum. I paid the price for it."

What are the different types of scams?

Scammers can get hold of people's personal and financial information in a number of ways. Some of these include:

Phone scams - Scammers can try and call their intended victim pretending to be a reputable company, under the guise of obtaining personal information.

Online scams - Just like phone scams, these can involve fraudsters trying to access personal information through methods like email phishing.

Romance scams - Romance scammers will try to pretend to be someone they aren't in a bid to gain trust and steal information.

SMS scams - Like phone scams, people pretend to be a trustworthy company and send texts to obtain information or download malware onto their phones.

Postal scams - Scammers will send written mail that can vary from letters asking for cash, or letters claiming you've won a prize.

What to do if you have been scammed?

Take a minute - If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Unable to identify themselves - Watch if someone is unable to provide proof that they’re who they say they are.

Asks you to disclose important information - Scammers may ask for bank details or other important personal information or documents.

Regularly contacting you - If they’re hassling your relative, contacting them several times a day or speaking to them in an aggressive manner, this could also be an indication that they’re up to no good.

Document everything - If possible keep a log of phone calls, emails and texts if you think you have been scammed.

Contact your bank - Contact your bank or credit card provider to ensure scammers can't access your money. Each organisation will also have their own fraud team who can provide advice.

Report fraud - Contact Action Fraud who can investigate on your behalf.

Sign up with a credit agency - It is a good idea to check your credit score. Any changes due to suspicious activity will be reflected in your score. Experian, Clearscore and Credit Karma all provide free tracking of your credit score and will flag irregularities.

For further help and advice visit: BT.com, Age UK, or the Financial Conduct Authority.

The scammers, Alan Barratt and Susan Dalton, were jailed for a total of 10 years in 2022.

None of the victims' money has been recovered, and Pauline is yet to see any compensation.

The Pension Regulator (TPR) alongside Pension Scams Action Group (PSAG) says it is taking action to prevent more people falling victim.

Gaucho Rasmussen, TPR’s Executive Director of Regulatory Compliance, said: "Pauline’s story starkly demonstrates how ruthlessly scammers will exploit victims’ vulnerability to make their ill-gotten gains."We urge pension savers to protect themselves by knowing the warning signs and how to avoid and report a scam or fraud. The message is clear - Stop, think and check who you are dealing with."Scammers’ techniques are evolving – and so is our response. If you suspect a scam, it’s vital you report it to Action Fraud. Every report counts, providing TPR and our PSAG partners across law enforcement, government and the pensions industry with the vital intelligence we need in the fight against fraud and criminality."

