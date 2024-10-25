A second arrest has been made after the body of a man was found in Rochdale.

Police were called to flats in Edington, Lower Falinge on Monday, 21 October after neighbours reported hearing a disturbance.

A man in his 50s was found unresponsive on the floor and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 48-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder, but has since been bailed.

Greater Manchester Police say a man in his 50s has been arrested and is being questioned by detectives.

Credit: MEN Media

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Naismith said: “Investigations are continuing into the sad death of this man in his 50s, we have been in constant contact with his family and kept them up to speed on developments.

“We are still urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting log 3748 of 21/10/2024. You can also report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”

