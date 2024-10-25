Maghull station has emerged victorious in the grand final of the World Cup of Stations 2024, claiming the title of Britain’s best railway station.

The Merseyside stop was praised for its station team and popular café, ‘The Coffee Carriage,’ which opened in 2024.

This national competition had a special focus this year on the diverse businesses found in train stations across Great Britain, including delis, florists and cafés.

After the success and popularity of The Coffee Carriage, Merseyrail put the station in Sefton forward as their nominee.

The Coffee Carriage was praised for its engagement with the community and excellent service.

More than 100,000 votes were casted over a three day period, which ended with Maghull beating out fellow finalists King’s Lynn, in Norfolk, and Dorridge, in the West Midlands, to the award.

Founded by two local entrepreneurs, the café has quickly become a community hub, offering a range of hot drinks, artisan bakes, and a welcoming atmosphere that has attracted both regular commuters and residents.

Rory McLellan, co-owner of the Coffee Carriage said: “The support we’ve received has been overwhelming and as a small business still establishing ourselves in this community, this really means a lot.

"This victory means so much to us, and it’s incredible to see our station recognised on a national level.

"We’re proud to be a small part of what makes Maghull such a special place.”

The café was praised for its strong ties to the community and excellent service, which was echoed by patrons of The Coffee Carriage.

Nita Kenny has lunch at the café every week with her friend Pauline.

She said: "I'm a lady that lunches... so as soon as I heard about this I thought I must suss it out. So I came and I said 'ooh this is lovely!'

"The food is second to none, the coffee is gorgeous and the staff are lovely. I go to a lot of garden centres and I tell everyone about this place."

The accolade has already brought in new customers, with Mike Kendrick having made the trip from Liverpool to try out the café.

He said: "I heard this morning they won the award, and I'm local so I just came. The food is lovely... but it's not just the food, it's the community aspect."

The station's manager Sonia Hampson says the support has been overwhelming.

She said: "It's the heart of the community, not just a train station. Our customers know us by name, we have clubs that come to the station.

"We thought we were doing well getting the staff to vote, but we've had customers coming up to us and saying they were getting people to vote for us. It's just great."

Staff at Maghull Station said they "couldn't believe" how many people voted for them.

Suzanne Grant, Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy Managing Director of Merseyrail said: “Maghull station is a special place, combining a dedicated station team, a wonderful local business in the form of the Coffee Carriage and not forgetting our station volunteers, who keep it looking at it’s best.

“We are thrilled that Maghull has been named the best station in Great Britain, and I want to thank everyone who voted and supported us throughout this campaign.”

The railway station captured support from local customers, community groups, politicians and across local media.

