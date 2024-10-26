A father says his family has been left "petrified" after fireworks were thrown into their back garden - setting their home on fire.

The dad, who wants to remain anonymous, says he was first alerted to the blaze by a neighbour, where he was greeted with flames "as high as the house".

He attempted to tackle the fire with a garden hose, before emergency services arrived to help.

"I was watching telly in the living room and one of our neighbours came banging on our door," he said.

"He said 'your back garden's on fire'. I turned around barefoot and ran to the back, the flames were as high as the house.

"I got a hosepipe and started hosing the fire before the fire brigade got there. It was like an inferno, our next door neighbour's garden went up as well.

"It's outrageous what an accident can cause. I was sat there watching Saturday night telly with a beer. It was scary, and we shouldn't have to live like that."

The fire spread quickly from the backgarden to a neighbours property as well. Credit: MEN Media

Emergency services were called following reports of the fire and anti-social behaviour to Whittle Grove in Bolton on 19 October around 8.15pm.

Through speaking to his neighbours and collecting doorbell footage, the man said he was able to piece together what happened before, during and after the fire.

He since edited the footage together and posted a video on social media in a bid to show the dangers of handling fireworks unsafely.

In the video, a group of youths can be seen making their way through the neighbourhood just off Chorley Old Road, before lighting a firework.

A bang can then be heard, before the video cuts to the ferocious fire beginning to spread with the fire brigade arriving.

The group can be seen on CCTV and doorbell cameras walking around the neighbourhood before setting a firework alight. Credit: MEN Media

The man added: "I'm frustrated now because my family is petrified. I don't want to do anything to the children I just want to make them aware how dangerous it is with Halloween and bonfire night around the corner.

"I want to spread a message to other teenagers, or adults who mess about with fireworks to be a bit safer."

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 8.15pm on 19 October, we responded to reports of anti-social behaviour and a fire on Whittle Grove, Bolton. Thankfully, no-one was hurt during the incident.

"If anyone has any information, please contact 101, quoting log 3096 of 19/10/24."