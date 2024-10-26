A police investigation has been launched after a video emerged of a Labour MP appearing to threaten a man lying in the road.

Footage of the aftermath of the incident involving Mike Amesbury, who represents Runcorn and Helsby, in Cheshire, began circulating on social media following the incident in the early hours of 26 October.

The video appears to show the 55-year-old berating a man who was lying on the road in Frodsham, Cheshire, before a bystander pushed him away.

Mr Amesbury, who has been a Labour MP since 2017, says he was acting in self defence after being threatened himself.

In a statement he said: "Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends.

"This morning, I contacted Cheshire Police myself to report what happened during this incident.

"I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, cooperate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire Police.

"I remain fully committed to working hard for the people of Runcorn and Helsby, and am determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community.”

Mike Amesbury posted a statement on his website in relation to the incident. Credit: Mike Amesbury

The Labour Party said: “We are aware of an incident that took place last night.

"We understand that Mike Amesbury MP approached Cheshire Police to report what happened this morning himself and that he will cooperate with any inquiries they have.”

Cheshire Police said: “At 2.48am on Saturday 26 October, police were called to reports of an assault in Frodsham.

“A caller reported he had been assaulted by a man in Main Street.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”