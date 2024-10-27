The River of Light Festival returns this autumn to Liverpool, dazzling the city's waterfront for thousands to see.

The light art, opened to the public on Friday 25 October, will feature 12 large scale installations by light artists from across the world and can be viewed over the next 12 days.

This year's interactive artwork is inspired by the concept of 'play' and will form a three kilometre walk along the waterfront.

Here's what's on at the River of Light art installation this autumn:

Impulse by Lateral Design - Pier Head, L3 1JH

Impulse is an invitation to play, to laugh and to interact. Credit: Impulse, Lateral Office & CS Design

The installation is a series of teeter-totters that respond to riders’ movements with fluctuating light and sound. Impulse’s sights and sounds are inspired by serialism, a musical method of composition.

The installation creates different zones of varying intensity and calm. Impulse is an invitation to play, to laugh and to interact and creates a collective experience of joy and community.

Piano Walk by amigo and amigo - Pier Head Liverpool, L3 1JH

Piano Walk installation features 40 interactive keys and piano hammers that strike the strings.

The artists were inspired by the intricate details inside a piano, the craftsmanship, the materials and the colours and aimed to reflect these elements in the installation.

Every participant is invited to jump on the oversized piano and become part of a collaborative performance, bringing the installation to life.

This is one of three Amigo & Amigo pieces, you can also see Checkmate located on Exchange Flags and There's No Place Like Gnome on Derby Square.

Rangoli Mirrored Cosmos - Mann Island Atrium, L3 1BP

Rangoli Mirrored Cosmos is public art light fibreglass sculpture celebrating Diwali. The 3D sculpture also featured large interactive floor graphics at specific slots.

To mark Diwali on Friday 1 November, the Festival of Light, Culture Liverpool is working with Liverpool-based Indian arts and culture organisation Milap to programme activity which will take place near to the Rangoli Mirrored Cosmos installation.

Bubblesque by Atelier Sisu - Mann Island Basin Liverpool, L3 1BP

Bubblesque at Mann Island is an adaptive part of Atelier Sisu’s ‘Bubble-tecture’ collection.

The art has been created specifically for the bodies of water around Mann Island. Overflowing onto the land around the water, bubbles fill the area, reminding the audience of a larger-than-life bath tub.When touched, the bubbles dance with colour, each cycling through series of curated animation sequences. When not interacted with, the bubbles gently flow through colour gradients to ensure that the artwork presents a dynamic presence in the space.

Illusion hole by UxU studio, Royal Albert Dock, Inner quay (on the water)

Illusion Hole is the sixth artwork in the ‘Use Your Illusion’ series by UxU Studio. Credit: Illusion Hole, UxU Studio

Illusion Hole was born from the studio's curiosity about how visitors experience the dynamic movement of light. In the work, light is arranged in a precise geometric pattern, creating the mesmerizing illusion of water flowing into a mysterious, unknown black hole.

As we observe this captivating display, UxU Studio prompts us to question our perceptions: Are we truly aware of the existence of the water beneath the light, or do we accept the illusion as reality, blurring the lines between what is real and what is false?

Positive Spin by Liz Harry, Royal Albert Dock - back of Maritime Museum building

Positive Spin is a 5.5m high machine from the collective minds of artistic experience creators Invisible Wind Factory and illustrator Liz Harry.

This piece of art invites you to step up and receive a random fortune. This brand new commission aims to share the importance of looking forward positively.

Lightbattle III by VENIVIDIMULTIPLEX, Martin Luther King building - Royal Albert Dock, Salthouse Quay, L3 4AX

Lightbattle III is an exciting and immersive experience that celebrates the joy of cycling. The installation features two interactive arches of light, with six bicycles each other from opposite sides. Participants hop on and pedal as fast as they can, with the speed of their cycling causing the lights to intensify in colour.

LAPS by Olivier Landreville, The Strand alongside Salthouse Dock, L3 4SL

LAPS is a modern take on the traditional hourglass that gives us the opportunity to literally take control of time.

From the top of their 7.8 ft, the 6 giant modules invite the public to change time by turning the steering wheel at their desired pace, in one direction or the other, and to take another look at their perception of time.

Bunch of Tulips by Koros Design, Liverpool ONE, Thomas Steers Way, Liverpool, L1 8LW

During tulipmania, these flowers became so sought after that their price skyrocketed—a single bouquet could cost as much as a house. Credit: Bunch of Tulips, Koros Design

When you think of tulips, you think of vibrant colour and beauty. This installation by Koros Design inflates this iconic flower to epic proportions, putting it into historical context. Did you know that tulips saw an enormous surge in popularity in the 1630s, a period famously known as 'tulipmania'?

No Place Like Gnome by Amigo & Amigo, Derby Square Liverpool L2 7NU

No Place Like Gnome invites participants on a whimsical journey, where each gnome transforms into a charming companion for a photographic exploration of iconic landmarks and hidden treasures.

Discover the secret hideouts of these travellers and uncover the magic they bring to every corner of your journey.

Alok Nayak, Milap's CEO and Artistic Director, said: "We are excited to be part of River of Light 2024, an event that unites art, culture, and community. At Milap, we believe in the power of the arts to inspire, educate, and bring people together.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the richness of Indian arts, while contributing to Liverpool's dynamic cultural landscape.

"Diwali, the festival of light, is beautifully reflected in Liverpool’s own light festival, making our collaboration with Culture Liverpool to bring MURUGIAH’s ‘Rangoli Mirrored Cosmos’ to the city even more meaningful.

"Rangoli patterns are recreated in homes, in designs and works of art worldwide, and this concept will come to life on Liverpool's waterfront through MURUGIAHS's unique reimagining. We’re eager to share this experience with the public and celebrate the positive impact of creativity and diversity!"

The art installations are available for people to view until Tuesday 5 November.