A fundraiser for a man who died after getting into trouble while paddle boarding has raised nearly £20,000.

Simon Daniels got into difficulty with his girlfriend while on the water at Dovestones Reservoir in Oldham on 20 October.

Emergency services were able to rescue his partner, but sadly Mr Daniels' body was not discovered until three days later.

Paying tribute the personal trainer who had "the power to bring everyone together", his family said his passion was "helping others to become the best version of themselves".

Friends and family have paid tribute to the personal trainer whose "heart was pure and was unapologetically himself". Credit: Family picture/Greater Manchester Police

More tributes for Mr Daniels, from Winsford, have been left on a GoFundMe page, which has been set up by his friends to support his family.

One woman described him as "an incredible spirit, warm heart, bucketfuls of character and care for all," adding his death was "a huge loss to the whole community."

On the fundraiser page, Mr Daniels' friends wrote: "Simon was a friend to everyone. Nobody was a stranger in his eyes. His passions were fitness and the gym. Helping others to become the best version of themselves.

"His heart was pure and he was unapologetically himself. Funny doesn’t cut it. He was hilarious. He had this power to bring everyone together. He just wanted everyone to be friends and avoided drama.

"He loved love and he loved life and even at the darkest of times he still managed to light up the room. As his friends we are living a nightmare but for his family we cannot even begin to imagine how they are processing and deal with the tragic event of loosing the most loved man we have ever known."

An extensive search operation was launched to find Simon Daniels. Credit: MEN Media

More than £18,000, of a £20,000 total, has been raised to support his family following his death.

"We have set up this go fund me page to support the family in this difficult time.

"Whether it be help towards funeral costs, Simon’s finances or to a charity of their choice for Simon. Whatever we can do to support the family as a community would be appreciated."