The aftermath of the incident was captured on mobile phone footage

CCTV footage has emerged of Labour MP Mike Amesbury appearing to punch a man as they stood talking in the street.

The aftermath of the altercation, between the Runcorn and Helsby MP and another man, has been widely shared on social media, showing Mr Amesbury appearing to berate the man while he is on the road before another bystander pushes him away.

Mr Amesbury claimed he had been "threatened" during the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning in Frodsham, in Cheshire, and had rung police himself.

ITV News has approached both Mr Amesbury and the Labour Party for comment.

Mike Amesbury MP. Credit: PA

In a statement after the video was circulated, Mr Amesbury said he will "co-operate with any inquiries".

Cheshire Police confirmed officers were called to reports of an attack in Frodsham at 2.48am on Saturday October 26, and "inquiries are ongoing".

In the new CCTV footage, obtained by the Mail Online, Mr Amesbury can be seen talking to the man before he appears to punch him, knocking him to the ground.

As he is laying on the floor, the MP continues to hit the man, before he is pulled away by on-lookers.

In the video of the aftermath, Mr Amesbury appeared to point his finger at the man on the ground and say: "You won't ever threaten me again, will you?" while someone off-camera shouts at him.

On Saturday, Mr Amesbury, 55, said: "Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends.

"This morning, I contacted Cheshire Police myself to report what happened during the incident.

"I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, co-operate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire Police.

"I remain fully committed to working hard for the people of Runcorn and Helsby, and am determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community."

