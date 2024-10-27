A Lamborghini driver who was stopped after speeding asked to be let off - because it was his wedding day.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) says it received four reports of a bright green Lamborghini speeding through Bury on 26 October.

But, when officers eventually brought the car to a halt they carried out routine checks and discovered he was driving the luxury sports car without valid insurance.

When questioned about it the driver reportedly asked the officers if they could let him off because it was his wedding day.

In a tongue in cheek post on social media officers said instead of throwing confetti at the man, they instead "threw six points at the would be groom instead".

The Lamborghini was seized and the driver is now facing prosecution.

In a post shared on X, a GMP Traffic spokesperson said: "Four reports of this Lamborghini speeding in Bury. When stopped, driver couldn't prove valid insurance, but asked to be let off as its his wedding day.

"[We] had no confetti on hand, so we improvised and threw six points at the would be groom instead. Car seized."