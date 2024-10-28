High-street retailer Home Bargains has donated a "remarkable" £2.5 million to a campaign to save a specialist baby hospice at risk of closure.

Zoe's Place has provided palliative and end-of-life care for children up to five-years-old but is now facing closure after failing to find funding for a new building before its lease runs out at the end of the year.

On Monday, 28 October, Liverpool-based retailer TJ Morris Ltd made a "remarkable" pledge of £2.5 million, which the charity says will provide "crucial hope for the children and families" who are supported by Zoe's Place.

The charity, based in West Derby in Liverpool, has now raised half of the £6.4 million they needed to help build a new facility and keep the hospice in the city.

Local MP Ian Byrne described the donation as "unbelievable news" and an "example of Liverpool coming together."

He said: "A huge thanks to Home Bargains for their generosity in helping us to take a huge step forward to secure a bright future for Zoe’s Place Liverpool."

Zoe’s Place has supported children and families for over 29 years, ensuring they can live life to the fullest, despite any life-limiting or life-threatening condition or disability they may have.

Joan Stainsby, Executive Trustee of Zoe’s Place, added: “This unprecedented pledge reflects the generosity and overwhelming support we are experiencing from the Liverpool community and beyond.

"As a charity, we are immensely grateful to Home Bargains for standing by us in our time of need.”

Home Bargains pledged £2.5m to help Zoe's Place. Credit: PA Images

Home Bargains previously committed to fund vital elements of the new hospice, including an on-site hydrotherapy pool designed to provide comfort and relief to children with various health conditions.

The charity says their latest pledge is a "pivotal moment" for the hospice's future.

Meanwhile, John Bishop and Jason Manford are among a long line-up of comedians who are taking to the mic on Monday night for a comedy show fundraiser in aid of Zoe's Place.

The sold-out show will take place at the Hot Water Comedy Club at Blackstock Market and will live-streamed globally on the Hot Water Comedy YouTube channel.

