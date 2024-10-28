John Bishop, Jason Manford and Russell Kane are among the line-up for a comedy show fundraiser to help save a baby hospice at risk of closure.

Zoe's Place, which has provided palliative and end-of-life care for children up to five-years-old, is facing closure after failing to find funding for a new building before its lease runs out.

Hot Water Comedy Club has arranged a special fundraising night to support the hospice based in West Derby, Liverpool, which needs to raise £6.4 million to help secure a new home in the city.

Comedians set to step up to the mic on Monday, 28 October, include John Bishop, Jason Manford, Russell Kane, Iain Stirling, Adam Rowe, Jamie Hutchinson and Dan Nightingale.

The sold-out show takes place at the Hot Water Comedy Club at Blackstock Market and will also be live-streamed globally on the Hot Water Comedy YouTube channel.

Zoe’s Place, described as a "lifeline" for families with poorly children, has been in operation for the last 30 years and had hoped to build a new hospice close to its current location in Yew Tree Lane, Liverpool.

But, a statement from the trustees released on 7 October, said: "The time taken to get planning permission has left insufficient time to construct the building.

"In addition, a significant rise in the projected costs and the challenge of raising funding in the current economic climate means there are insufficient funds available."

They added with "great sadness" that the hospice would have to close at the end of 2024.

"With only nine months before the charity’s lease for Yew Tree Lane ends, there is insufficient time and money to relocate to a new home elsewhere."

Zoe's Place support children with life-limiting illnesses and their families. Credit: ITV News

Since the news was announced, families who have used the service, local celebrities, MPs and even rail provider Merseyrail have rallied together to help save the hospice.

When Hot Water Comedy’s Paul Blair heard about Zoe's Place's situation he said they were "keen to help."

He said: "It’s shocking that a charity like Zoe’s Place, which means so much to Liverpool and cares for babies and children, is in this position. We’re aiming to make as much noise as possible with the live stream.

“While the event is all about raising awareness and encouraging donations, we didn’t want to make it inaccessible for people who want to help but might not be able to donate.

"By live streaming the evening for free we hope it means anyone who can’t donate can still get involved and do their bit by sharing it as much as possible.”

