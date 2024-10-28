Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Manchester United after the club’s worst start to a Premier League season, it has been announced.

United slipped to their fourth Premier League defeat of the season at West Ham and sit in the bottom half of the table. They have won only one of their last eight games in all competitions.

The decision was confirmed on Monday, 28 October, and former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was Ten Hag’s assistant, will take interim charge with immediate effect.

A club statement reads: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager.

“Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

Speculation surrounding Ten Hag's future have been brewing after a disappointing season for the Reds. Credit: PA Images

The Dutchman was under significant pressure last season when his team plummeted to a record-low position in the Premier League.

But after the club ended the campaign by beating Manchester City to win the FA Cup at Wembley, Ten Hag received a one-year contract extension.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe kept faith with Ten Hag but after only three wins from nine league games the club has taken decisive action.

The club indicated it was a unanimous and collective decision, albeit a difficult one to take, it is understood.

They had wanted to give Ten Hag the chance to work within a new sporting structure set up over the summer, but results and performances have forced their hand.

It is understood the club’s hierarchy had not seen enough progress in Ten Hag’s side to believe they were on the right path to challenge again for the Premier League title.

More to follow.