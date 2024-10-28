Oasis reunion tour promoters to cancel resale tickets which have 'broken' rules

Thousands of Oasis reunion tour tickets, said to have "broken the terms and conditions" of sale, are to be cancelled by promoters.

Those behind the band's Live '25 tour say the "examination of ticket sales is ongoing" and the results will be "passed to relevant law enforcement."

They said cancelled tickets will be made available to buy again on Ticketmaster, and warned fans not to purchase tickets from "unauthorised websites" as they may be "fraudulent."

A spokesperson for the promoters said their official ticket agents will "start the process of cancelling tickets that are believed to have broken the terms and conditions put in place for the tour in the coming weeks.

"These terms and conditions were successfully put in place to take action against secondary ticketing companies reselling tickets for huge profit, as a result only 4% of tickets have ended up on resale sites."

Huge virtual queues formed as fans tried to buy tour tickets when they went on-sale in August.

They added: "The examination of ticket sales is ongoing and the results will be passed to relevant law enforcement once complete where appropriate.

"Cancelled tickets will be made available again at face value in due course from the official agency Ticketmaster. More details on this will be shared soon.

"All parties involved with the tour continue to urge fans not to purchase tickets from unauthorised websites as some of these may be fraudulent and others subject to cancellation.

"For fans who believe they have had tickets cancelled in error, refer to the email sent by the relevant agent when informed."

Ticket sales for the band's first tour, since they split in 2009, have already caused controversy among some fans. Credit: PA Images

During the initial ticket sale, fans were urged to only buy and sell tickets on official resellers Ticketmaster and Twickets, with a warning resale tickets bought elsewhere may be cancelled.

Tickets were spotted on reselling platform Viagogo for thousands of pounds, with standing passes ranging from £596 to £1,162 each for the Wembley dates and one VIP pass at £2,614 after sales were released earlier this year.

When tickets went on sale for the UK and Ireland shows via official channels, some standard tickets more than doubled from £148 to £355 and the situation was blamed on "unprecedented demand."

There was outrage from fans and the controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they would look at the use of dynamic pricing.

Ticketmaster has previously said it does not set concert prices and its website states this is down to the "event organiser" who "has priced these tickets according to their market value."