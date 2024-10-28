Police are searching for an on-the-loose XL bully that killed another dog and bit a woman near Greater Manchester.

Alfie, the Staffordshire bull terrier, and its owner were attacked by the 'out of control' dog on Seat Naze Hill walking path off Burnley Road East in Rossendale.

The dog died as a result of his injuries and his owner also suffered an injury to her hand, which is not thought to be serious.Lancashire Police says the owner of the XL bully left the scene with the dog following the incident at around 2.38pm on Wednesday 23 October.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Rossendale on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control on Saturday 26 October. He has since been released on bail, pending further investigation.Lancashire Police says it has been trying to find the XL bully following the 'really distressing incident'.A police spokesperson added: "Efforts are continuing to locate the XL bully. We would ask anyone with information on its whereabouts or anyone who witnessed the incident on Wednesday to contact the police."Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email 3000@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 734 of October 23, 2024. For immediate sightings of the dog call 999.