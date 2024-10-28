Liverpool's iconic Radio City Tower, the St Johns Beacon, will no longer be the home of the city's radio station. Bauer Media, who own the Hits Radio Liverpool and Greatest Hits Radio Breakfast shows that broadcast from the tower, are not renewing the lease on the iconic building.

A spokesperson for Bauer Media Audio UK said: "We are incredibly proud to have been part of the vibrant history of the Grade II listed St Johns Beacon.

"This next step allows us to invest in facilities that better support our vision and evolving needs. The final shows from St Johns Beacon will air before Christmas 2024.

"Following this date, Greatest Hits Radio Breakfast will broadcast nationally from Bauer’s Northwest hub, whilst Hits Radio Liverpool Breakfast will continue to broadcast from the city."

Radio City was founded in 1974 and St Johns Beacon has housed Bauer stations since 2000.

Some of Radio City's famous names have been reacting to the news, Pete Price said on X: "What a very sad announcement that Bauer Media are leaving St John's Beacon.

"I've had the most amazing career with a lot of my time spent in that iconic tower, it really is a sad day.

The last programmes will be made at the tower on Christmas Eve. The company plan to keep leasing the famous sign but want to change the wording.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…