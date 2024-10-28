A man and two teenagers have been charged in connection with violent disorder in Southport and Liverpool.

A teenage boy from Wirral was charged with violent disorder in Liverpool city centre, which took place on Saturday 3 August.The other 16-year-old male, from Sefton, was charged with violent disorder in Southport on Tuesday 30 July and possession of cannabis. The pair will appear at Merseyside Youth Court on Tuesday 12 November.

Police vans were set alight during the incident in Southport. Credit: ITV News

Brian Spencer, 40, of Lytham Road in Southport, was charged with violent Disorder on Tuesday 30 July in Southport and also a separate incident of Racially Aggravated Public Order.

He has been conditionally bailed to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Wednesday 20 November.The total number of people arrested for disorder in Merseyside now stands at 139, with 97 charged and 78 sentenced to a combined 164 years and five months in prison.

Anyone with information can contact police via a Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.