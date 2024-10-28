An Isle of Man RNLI volunteer who has saved 13 lives and answered more than 300 calls is stepping down from his role after more than half a century.

James Michael Keggen MBE, known as Mike, is the Isle of Man's longest serving lifeboat crew member after serving at Port St Mary Lifeboat Station for 51 years.

Mike who is a Funeral Director by profession, has undertaken a wide range of roles including crew, mechanic, helm and coxswain, serving on both the station’s all-weather and inshore lifeboats.

Over the years Mike has been called out more than 300 times, aided at least 124 people and saved the lives of 13 individuals.

At the start of this year, Mike was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s New Year Honours.

Upon reflecting on his long service to the RNLI and the official recognition he’s received, Mike said: "It has been a real honour to receive the recognition in my final year of service, in the same year that the charity celebrates 200 years of lifesaving.

"The RNLI was founded here on the Isle of Man, and everyone who volunteers for this special charity are all working together as one crew, to save lives at sea.

"We don’t give up our time and energy to get recognition, we do it because we want to serve our communities and keep people safe."

Mike was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s New Year Honours Credit: RNLI

Mike inspired his children to volunteer at the RNLI. His daughter and fellow volunteer Sarah Kneen said: "He’s given so much to the station and RNLI - and to think of him dedicating over 50 years to lifesaving makes us all so proud."

Mike remembers helping numerous people, but describes some of the more memorable incidents

One rescue off the Carrick Beacon involved three young people onboard a boat who had got into difficulty. No-one was wearing lifejackets and they had no means of communication. Two of them tried to swim to shore whilst the third person stayed with the boat.

Mike said: "The first swimmer managed to reach the shore and raise the alarm for the lifeboat to be launched. We did a detailed search in the all-weather lifeboat and managed to locate the second swimmer who was in difficulty.

"A lifebelt was thrown to him but unfortunately due to exhaustion and the onset of hyperthermia, he was unable to reach it.

"After a dynamic assessment and realising the gravity of the situation, I entered the water from the bow of the Arun class Gough Ritchie and swam to the casualty as he was about to slip below the surface.

"With a hold of the lifering and the casualty, we were then both recovered to the safety of the lifeboat."

One of the lifeboats used for countless rescues on the Isle of Man Credit: RNLI

Mike Teare, Port St Mary RNLI’s current Lifeboat Operations Manager, reflected on Mike’s contribution to the charity: "Mike has been a stalwart of Port St Mary Lifeboat for as long as most can remember. He has served our community as an RNLI volunteer for over 50 years – an incredible feat.

"Whilst we wish him all the very best in his retirement – his skill, knowledge, expertise and dedication will be sorely missed. On behalf of the crew, past and present, thank you for your exceptional service.'

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…