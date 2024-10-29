Breaking News
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan survives vote of no confidence in Isle of Man after parliamentary vote
The Chief Minister of the Isle of Man has survived a vote of no confidence against his leadership.
Alfred Cannan MHK will remain as head of the Isle of Man Government, after the majority of politicians voted in favour of his premiership.
A total of 18 MHKs voted to support Mr Cannan, compared to six who voted against him.
Alfred Cannan has led the Manx Government for three years, following the general election in September 2021.
The motion was brought to the House of Keys by Tim Glover MHK, after a recent row over funding for Manx Care, the Isle of Man's health organisation.
Lawrie Hooper MHK resigned from his role as health minister two weeks ago, after previously insisting underfunding had created a forecasted £16.8m overspend in some services before April.
He also raised concerns about £5m of savings the island's health care provider planned to make to reduce its deficit in 2024-25.
Cannan has argued repeated overspends by Manx Care were destabilising government finances and needed to be addressed.
During the debate members of Cannan's cabinet said they too would resign should the vote go through, warning it would effectively bring the Manx Government "crashing down".
Other members, such as Jason Moorhouse MHK, voted in favour of Cannan, but hoped the debate would be a "catalyst for change" and cause his Government to reflect on their failings.
Those who voted in favour of Alfred Cannan:
Alex Allinson MHK
Alfred Cannan MHK
Andrew Smith MHK
Ann Corlett MHK
Clare Barber MHK
Daphne Caine MHK
David Ashford MHK
Jason Moorhouse MHK
Jane Poole-Wilson MHK
John Wannenburgh MHK
Juan Watterson MHK
Kate Lord-Brennan MHK
Michelle Hayward MHK
Rob Callister MHK
Sarah Maltby MHK
Stu Peters MHK
Tim Crookall MHK
Tim Johnston MHK
Those who voted against Alfred Cannan:
Chris Thomas MHK
Claire Christian MHK
Joney Farragher MHK
Julie Edge MHK
Lawrie Hooper MHK
Tim Glover MHK
