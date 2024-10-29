Breaking News

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan survives vote of no confidence in Isle of Man after parliamentary vote

Alfred Cannan will remain as Chief Minister of the Isle of Man, following a vote of no confidence in the House of Keys. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The Chief Minister of the Isle of Man has survived a vote of no confidence against his leadership.

Alfred Cannan MHK will remain as head of the Isle of Man Government, after the majority of politicians voted in favour of his premiership.

A total of 18 MHKs voted to support Mr Cannan, compared to six who voted against him.

Alfred Cannan's future was debated by MHK's in Tynwald, the Manx's parliament. Credit: ITV News

Alfred Cannan has led the Manx Government for three years, following the general election in September 2021.

The motion was brought to the House of Keys by Tim Glover MHK, after a recent row over funding for Manx Care, the Isle of Man's health organisation.

Lawrie Hooper MHK resigned from his role as health minister two weeks ago, after previously insisting underfunding had created a forecasted £16.8m overspend in some services before April.

He also raised concerns about £5m of savings the island's health care provider planned to make to reduce its deficit in 2024-25.

Cannan has argued repeated overspends by Manx Care were destabilising government finances and needed to be addressed.

During the debate members of Cannan's cabinet said they too would resign should the vote go through, warning it would effectively bring the Manx Government "crashing down".

Other members, such as Jason Moorhouse MHK, voted in favour of Cannan, but hoped the debate would be a "catalyst for change" and cause his Government to reflect on their failings.

Alfred Cannan listened to members debate his leadership in the House of Keys. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Those who voted in favour of Alfred Cannan:

  • Alex Allinson MHK

  • Alfred Cannan MHK

  • Andrew Smith MHK

  • Ann Corlett MHK

  • Clare Barber MHK

  • Daphne Caine MHK

  • David Ashford MHK

  • Jason Moorhouse MHK

  • Jane Poole-Wilson MHK

  • John Wannenburgh MHK

  • Juan Watterson MHK

  • Kate Lord-Brennan MHK

  • Michelle Hayward MHK

  • Rob Callister MHK

  • Sarah Maltby MHK

  • Stu Peters MHK

  • Tim Crookall MHK

  • Tim Johnston MHK

The motion of no confidence was brought to parliament by Tim Glover MHK. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Those who voted against Alfred Cannan:

  • Chris Thomas MHK

  • Claire Christian MHK

  • Joney Farragher MHK

  • Julie Edge MHK

  • Lawrie Hooper MHK

  • Tim Glover MHK

