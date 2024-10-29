An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the leg in a 'targeted incident' in Liverpool.

Police were called at around 10.10pm following reports of a man being shot in Tuebrook on Monday 28 October.

It is believed the the 27-year-old man had been shot on Denman Drive by an unknown man as he got out of a private hire taxi.

The injured man had taken himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. His injury is not believed to be life threatening.

Merseyside Police have begun carrying out CCTV and forensic enquiries and believe, at this stage, that it was a 'targeted incident'.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Atkinson, from the Firearms Investigation Team, said: “To open fire at someone in such a reckless manner could clearly have had much more serious if not fatal consequences.

“Two men, described as being white, of skinny build and dressed in black were seen in Denman Drive at the time of the shooting and we are keen to trace those males and find out where they went following the shooting.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the general area who saw or heard anything suspicious or believes they captured something significant on their dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera.

“We know that guns cause misery on our streets and we would ask for the public’s help in coming forward with any bit of information they have so we can find the person or people responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on X or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 24000917613.