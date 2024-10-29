Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been crowned this year's best footballer at the men's Ballon d'Or in Paris.

Rodri beat the Real Madrid trio of Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal and Jude Bellingham to the top honour, causing the Spanish giants to claim "the Ballon d’Or does not respect Real Madrid" and refuse to attend the ceremony.

Recognition came for the defensive midfielder at the end of a year in which he helped Spain to glory at the Euros while also lifting the Premier League trophy for a fourth consecutive season with City.

The 28-year-old, who is the first ever Manchester City player to be presented with the accolade, was helped on to the stage on crutches after his season-ending knee ligament injury.

Spain's Rodri celebrating with the trophy after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 Final. Credit: PA Images

Speaking in Spanish, Rodri said: “I have so many things to thank people for. First of all to France Football and to UEFA for giving me this award.

"I would like to thank those who voted for me and put their trust in me. Today is a very special day for me and for my family, my country.

“I would like to thank the most important person in the world for me, my girlfriend Laura. Today is our anniversary and without her things wouldn’t have been the same. Thank you.

“Also my family, of course. The values they have taught me and all they represent in me, for having taught me the right steps to take and for helping be become the man I am…

“I don’t want to forget my team-mates, I understand it is a group game. Manchester City is so special, I know I wouldn’t make this without you. For me it is the best club in the world, and thanks to them things happen much easier.

“The national team and Luis (de la Fuente, coach), for trusting me for so long, I have to mention my team-mates with whom we won the Euros. This is not just for me but for Spanish football.”

Rodri picked up the Prestigious award on Monday 28 October. Credit: PA Images

Real Madrid had somewhat signalled Rodri’s success before the ceremony began as their delegation cancelled their trip to the French capital.

In a statement reported by Spanish newspaper AS, the club said: “If the award criteria doesn’t give it to Vinicius as the winner, then those same criteria should point to (Dani) Carvajal as the winner.

“As this was not the case, it is clear that Ballon d’Or does not respect Real Madrid. Real Madrid does not go where it is not respected.”

Madrid finished the night with two awards and a share of a third, and with four players in the top six in the final ranking for the men’s Ballon d’Or – Vinicius, Bellingham, Carvajal and Kylian Mbappe, who finished sixth in the voting, one place behind Rodri’s team-mate Erling Haaland.

