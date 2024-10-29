Play Brightcove video

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy provides an update on further charges brought against triple-murder suspect Axel Rudakubana.

The biological toxin ricin and a terrorism manual were both found in the home of a teenager accused of murdering three girls and attempting to kill 10 others in Southport.

Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire, was charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder after a knifeman entered a dance class on Hart Street in Southport on Monday, 29 July.

In an update from Merseyside Police, it has been announced that the 18-year-old now faces further charges of producing a biological toxin and the possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism, namely a PDF file named "Military Studies in the Jihad against the tyrants: The Al-Qaeda training manual".

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy KPM said: "Following the events of Monday 29 July, searches of Axel Rudakubana’s home address resulted in an unknown substance being found. Testing confirmed the substance as ricin."

Ms Kennedy also confirmed there was "no ricin present" at the site of the Southport stabbings on Hart Street.

Ricin is a highly toxic substance found naturally in castor beans. If inhaled, injected, or ingested it can kill an adult unless treatment is received.

While Mr Rudakubana now faces charges under section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000, the Chief Constable stressed that the Southport attack is not being treated as a terrorist incident.

She said: "I recognise these new charges may lead to speculation… but for a matter to be declared a terrorist incident motivation would need to be established.

"My plea is to be patient, don’t engage in speculation, and don’t believe everything you read on social media."

In the days following the attack, widespread disorder was seen across the country in part due to misinformation spread on social media about the identity of the killer.

Bebe King, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Elsie Dot Stancombe all died during the knife attack.

The teenager, who is originally from Cardiff, could previously not be named due to his age, but restrictions were lifted early after a crown court judge said it would “remove the mystique” around the defendant’s identity online.

The Chief Constable said: "You may have seen speculation online that the police are deciding to keep evidence from the public - this is certainly not the case."

Rudakubana is also charged with possession of a bladed article, which was said in court to be a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised two further charges against Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 18, from Banks in Lancashire.

"Axel Rudakubana already faces three charges of murder, 10 charges of attempted murder and one charge of possession of a knife – all relating to the incident at Hart Street, Southport on 29 July 2024.

"The two further offences relate to evidence obtained by Merseyside Police during searches of Axel Rudakubana’s home address, as part of the lengthy and complex investigation that followed the events of 29 July 2024."

At the time of the attack, a "Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop" aimed at children aged between primary school years two and six was taking place at the Hart Space studio.

The holiday club was advertised as including a dance and yoga workshop as well as bracelet making, and was aimed at primary school children in Year 2-Year 6.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy explains why the events of 29 July 2024 in Southport are not being treated as a terrorist incident.

As well as the three children who were killed, eight more suffered stab wounds in the attack and five were left in a critical condition.

In the days following the attack, thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the victims at a vigil in Southport, but violence later erupted outside a local mosque which was followed by disorder across the country.

Axel Rudakubana will now appear at Westminster's Magistrates Court via video link on 30 October, with a trial for his original charges set to go ahead on 20 January 2025.

