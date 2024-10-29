Woman sexually abused by her dad under pretence of 'sex education' opens up about traumatic ordeal
Zanna Tran tells her story to Granada Reports Journalist Jahmal Williams-Thomas
Warning: some readers may find this article upsetting
A woman from Manchester who was sexually abused by her own father has opened up about her experience in the the hopes of raising more awareness about the protection of girls and women.
Zanna Tran was sexually abused by her father Lee Tran when she was 13 years old under the pretence that it was "sex education".
She said: "I was thinking he was just going to talk to me about the birds and the bees… But then it just followed on and each week it was a montage of him coming on to me and raping me."
"It was something I expected when the door was closed and it was just me and him. I knew something was going to happen."
Zanna reported her father to the police in 2020 after revealing the torment she had gone through to her family.
Her father Lee was found guilty of rape and sexual activity with a child family member in June 2024, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He denied all the charges.
Zanna has waived her right to anonymity to reveal the negative psychological impact that her father's actions has had on her perception of relationships.
"When he met his girlfriend I felt pushed aside, I felt jealous. I was kind of mad at her for all the wrong reasons, but that stems from how he treated me.
"It’s affected the way I trust people, and being able to let in any male figure. You could be the nicest person ever and I’m still questioning.
"When I see other people with father figures who are actually being fathers and actually doing their role… It makes me feel lonely and jealous, like I’m missing out."
"If you reach out, there’s a community of people who can help you through it. There’s the police and places that can help.
"There’s charities like Manchester Mind, who were very supportive. At the moment, I’m just focused on making myself a stronger person mentally so I can actually pursue the things I want to do in the future."
Support for sexual abuse victims and mental health helplines
Rape Crisis England & Wales runs a rape and sexual abuse support line - you can call the helpline on 0808 500 2222 or use the online chat (both are free and are open 24 hours a day, every day of the year)
The Survivors Trust resources site is an online platform designed to offer survivor-led resources and practical tools to help people affected by sexual violence and abuse, and their supporters navigate their journey of healing. You can contact their helpline on 08088 010818
Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org
Papyrus offers support for children and young people under the age of 35 over the phone on 0800 068 41 41 between 9am and midnight every day of the year. If you would rather text you can do so on 07786 209697 or send an email to pat@papyrus-uk.org
Mind also offers mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website.