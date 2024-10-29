Play Brightcove video

Zanna Tran tells her story to Granada Reports Journalist Jahmal Williams-Thomas

Warning: some readers may find this article upsetting

A woman from Manchester who was sexually abused by her own father has opened up about her experience in the the hopes of raising more awareness about the protection of girls and women.

Zanna Tran was sexually abused by her father Lee Tran when she was 13 years old under the pretence that it was "sex education".

She said: "I was thinking he was just going to talk to me about the birds and the bees… But then it just followed on and each week it was a montage of him coming on to me and raping me."

"It was something I expected when the door was closed and it was just me and him. I knew something was going to happen."

Zanna was just 13 years old when she was sexually abused by her father Lee Tran. Credit: Zanna Tran

Zanna reported her father to the police in 2020 after revealing the torment she had gone through to her family.

Her father Lee was found guilty of rape and sexual activity with a child family member in June 2024, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He denied all the charges.

Zanna has waived her right to anonymity to reveal the negative psychological impact that her father's actions has had on her perception of relationships.

Lee Tran was jailed for 15 years for sexually abusing and raping his daughter in June 2024. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

"When he met his girlfriend I felt pushed aside, I felt jealous. I was kind of mad at her for all the wrong reasons, but that stems from how he treated me.

"It’s affected the way I trust people, and being able to let in any male figure. You could be the nicest person ever and I’m still questioning.

"When I see other people with father figures who are actually being fathers and actually doing their role… It makes me feel lonely and jealous, like I’m missing out."

Zanna says her father's abuse has had long lasting effects, but "help is out there" for victims of abuse Credit: ITV News

"If you reach out, there’s a community of people who can help you through it. There’s the police and places that can help.

"There’s charities like Manchester Mind, who were very supportive. At the moment, I’m just focused on making myself a stronger person mentally so I can actually pursue the things I want to do in the future."