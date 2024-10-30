Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott looks at fears over the winter fuel allowance cuts and what's being done to help pensioners.

Even before the Chancellor Rachel Reeves announces anticipated cuts and tax rises in the Budget, she's faced opposition from pensioners after taking away the winter fuel allowance from many.

Previously, anyone over state pension age could receive the payment, but this was changed by the new Labour Government, meaning about 10 million pensioners will miss out this year.

Gas supplier Cadent has put aside two million pounds to help pensioners save fuel and stay warm with measures like free insulation and even supplying air fryers which provide cheaper ways of cooking.

In Blackpool, former nurse Jennifer Munday is one of those being helped by the scheme, but she's still dreading losing the £300 allowance that helped pay her fuel bills.

The environmental charity organisation Groundwork, have partnered with the Cadent Foundation to deliver some of the measures it's hoped will help pensioners save fuel and money.

Neil Rimmer is a Green Doctor he says the help they can give is 'life changing'.

"People don’t always know what their options are. So when we can go in and say this is what we can do, we can get your house sorted, get it insulated… the first question is always how much will this cost us? But obviously because of the Cadent Foundation we’re able to supply these things, it is life changing."

Groundwork have partnered with gas supplier Cadent to deliver help to pensioners with ways of saving fuel Credit: ITV News

Households across Britain are facing increasing energy costs this winter after the regulator raised its price cap from October.

Ofgem’s price cap is rising by £149 from the current £1,568 a year for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales to £1,717.

What support is available for me?

Ofgem urged people to make the most of any state benefits they are entitled to, which could help with paying energy bills as well as the wider cost of living.

Around 1.4 million pensioners are already receiving pension credit, but the Government estimates up to 880,000 further households are eligible for the support for those with a low income.

People receiving pension credit qualify for the winter fuel payment worth up to £300, to help with bills.

People are encouraged to contact their energy supplier if they are worried about paying their bills.

Energy companies are required to work with customers to agree on a payment plan they can afford, which could mean more flexibility over how and at what time people pay.

They should take into account people’s income and outgoings, debts and personal circumstances, and an estimate of how much energy will be used in future, for which regular meter readings can help build a more accurate picture.

