Detectives are making a fresh appeal for information two years on from the death of a grandmother who was murdered in her home.

Jacqueline Rutter, who was 53, was shot in the chest in Moreton, on the Wirral, on 30 October 2022, in what police believe was a "targeted attack" involving two to three people.

Merseyside Police say a total of eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder, but as yet nobody has been charged.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, who is leading the investigation into Jacqueline’s murder, said he wants to find her killers and "see justice" for her friends and family.

He said: “A number of people remain under active investigation but I still want to make it clear that we believe more information is out there to assist us. If you know anything, do not hesitate to get in touch."

The grandmother-of-five, who was known as Jackie, was shot in her home on Meadowbrook Road at about 1am, with police adding that a black Vauxhall Insignia was seen in the area at the time.

Jackie was killed in her home in Moreton. Credit: Liverpool Echo

“We believe at least two or three people were involved in this incident, and we will not stop until we find them", he added.

"If you are close to any of the people who were responsible for this appalling incident, please search your conscience and come forward with what you know, so that Jacqueline’s family can finally find peace and justice.”

In a tribute last year, Jacqueline's daughter said: “Jackie (mum) was a very much-loved women, not just to her family, but to everyone she met."The tragic loss was a shock to everyone and there is a massive gap in our lives that will never be filled. Jackie is and always will be missed by all her loved ones.

"She will always be very special to everyone she knew. Rest in peace now my angel, always in our hearts and minds forever and always, your daughter."Another of her children said: "We cannot understand how someone could do this to you, a defenceless grandmother. Nothing can justify murder.

"Its pains us to think of how frightened you were in your final moments and nobody should have to experience that. Our hearts will forever remain heavy as nobody can recover from a death of a murdered loved one."

