As indie-band The Lathums prepare for their third-studio album and a newly announced UK and European tour, they paid a visit to the Granada Reports studio to talk influences, their debut Glastonbury performance, and how they're getting more kids into music.

The new tour and album are only the latest milestones in a busy year for the Wigan-based band, having recently performed to 12,500 people in their hometown at Robin Park.

The bands lead singer, Alex Moore, said: "It's hard to put into words what a big thing that was for the band. It's quite a surreal thing."

Scott Concepcion, the band's guitarist, added: "I think we did Sports Day in Robin Park in High School, so for us to see all them people there was very surreal."

The Lathums are now preparing to release their third studio album, which they've described as "the easiest one yet".

The Lathums performing to 12,500 people in Robin Park, Wigan Credit: The Lathums

Ryan Durrans plays drums for the band. He said: "We've matured into our roles a bit more nowadays. We're used to being in the studio, and it kind of all just came together this time."

Alex added: "Robin Park was a big step for the band, and this album is another step. The actual songs and track listings... I couldn't be happier.

"It's been the easiest thing we've done so far. There's been no looking around for anything, it's all just there."

Fans have been anticipating their third album after their previous releases saw the band thrust into the mainstream, with both records reaching the number one spot in the UK charts.

The Lathums perform their latest single "Stellar Cast" at the Granada Reports studio:

Play Brightcove video

Alex said: "I think we have gotten lucky getting the first two to number ones, but we've never strived for that. It's never really been a big goal for us.

"It's a very, very, very big achievement when it happens though, so yeah three in a row would be brilliant."

The Lathums lead singer Alex Moore

Lathums fans will have ample opportunity to hear the new album live, with the band set to embark on a UK tour that will take them to iconic venues including London's Brixton Academy and Manchesters O2 Apollo.

The band is no stranger to large crowds. As well as their Robin Park gig, they've also performed at the last two Glastonbury music festivals, which they described as "another day at the office".

The band's bass guitarist, Matty Murphy, said: "It sounds big headed but it's not meant in that way. We always feel every gig is the same to us. We play with the same desire, but the actual crowds are just bigger."

Alex added: "Each show is just as important because there's always at least one person there that really wants to come and see you play. If you're not giving that energy that you always give, it's not really fair."

Despite their growing fame, the band continues to support local artists. Through their charity, Chance to See, they fund music lessons and supply equipment for young people in Wigan.

Alex said: "It's something that's deeply rooted in the band. We came from that same background and there wasn't much in terms of help or any kind of services or places to go.

"The main thing is getting instruments and safe spaces to the kids of Wigan. They offer courses and stuff like that where you can go and learn an instrument.

"It's almost cliched to say now, but music brings people together, and I think it's important to keep that rooted through Wigan.

"Music brings people together."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...