Merseyside Police is putting a series of measures in place to disrupt any potential anti-social behaviour over Halloween.

Officers are putting a string of Dispersal Zones in place in various parts of the force area.

The zones give police the power to remove and ban people who are engaging in antisocial behaviour, or likely to take part, from returning for 48 hours.

Police can also seize items that they believe may be used to create the disturbance.

Is your home in a Dispersal Zone - here's a list of the areas affected.

Information on each dispersal zone can be found below:

SEFTON

A total of ten dispersal orders are in place from today, Wednesday 30 October, until Friday 1 November in Birkdale, Bootle, Crosby, Aintree, Formby, Litherland and Seaforth, Maghull, Netherton, Waterloo and Southport.

Birkdale from 4pm today to 4pm on Friday 1 November. The zone covers Lulworth Road, Aughton Road, Upper Aughton Road, Eastbourne Road, Crescent Road, Grosvenor Road and Waterloo Road.

Bootle from 3pm today to 3pm on Friday 1 November. The dispersal zone will cover the South Park/Derby Park/North Park area. It covers the area bounded by Stanley Road, Hornby Road, Knowsley Road, Hawthorne Road, Aintree Road, Stuart Road, Southport Road, Balliol Road, Hawthorne Road, Olivia St and Stanley Road.

Crosby from 3pm today to 3pm on Friday 1 November. The dispersal zone will cover the Crosby Village/Alexandra Park/Coronation Park/Ramblers/Northern Club/Moorside Park area. The zone will cover the area bounded by Moor Lane, Forefield Lane, Moorside Park, Liverpool Road and Coronation Road.

Aintree from 3pm today to 3pm on Friday 1 November. The dispersal zone will cover Aintree – M57, A59 Switch Island, Northern Perimeter Road, Copy Lane, Browns Lane, Edward Jenner Ave, Heysham Road, Mersey Rail Kirkby railway, Melling Road, Leeds to Liverpool Canal up to M57 including Old Roan and Aintree Railway Stations.

Formby from 4pm today to 4pm on Friday 1 November. The zone will cover all areas within the boundaries of Long Lane footpath, Church Road, Liverpool Road, Altcar Lane, Hoggs Hill Lane, The Railway line, Kirklake Road, Woodlands Road, Wicks Lane and Freshfield Road.

Litherland and Seaforth from 3pm today to 3pm on Friday 1 November. The zone will cover all areas within the boundaries of Hatton Hill Park. The zone will cover the area bounded by Boundary Road, Sterrix Lane, Gorsey Lane, Leeds to Liverpool Canal, Rimrose Borrk, Cambridge Road, A565 Crosby Rd South, Peel Rd, Norton Street, Knowsley Road, Linacre Lane and A5038 Netherton Way.

Maghull from 3pm today to 3pm on Friday 1 November. The zone covers Green Lane, Dodds Lane, Ormonde Drive, Broadwood Avenue, Hall Lane, Old Hall Road and Moss Lane.

Netherton from 4pm today to 4pm on Friday 1 November. The zone covers Buckley Hill Lane, Buckley Way, Eden Vale, St Oswalds Lane, Bridge Lane, Swifts Lane and Edge Lane.

Waterloo from 4pm today to 4pm on Friday 1 November. The zone covers South Road/Victoria Park and Marine Gardens. The zone will cover the area bounded by Brooke Road East, Marine Gardens, Cambridge Road and Crosby Road North.

Southport from 4pm today to 4pm on Friday 1 November. The zone covers Marine Drive, Esplanade, Promenade, Coronation Walk, Portland Street, Talbot Street, Eastbank Street, Virginia Street, Southport Railway Station, Hall Street, Hawkshead Street, Queens Road, Park Road, Park Road West, Promenade and Fairway.

SOUTH LIVERPOOL

Dingle from 3.25pm today to 3.25pm on Friday 1 November, which includes Grafton Street, Harlow Street, Park Road, Dingle Lane, Dingle Road, Garswood Street, Grafton Street.

Belle Vale from 3.30pm today to 3.30pm on Friday 1 November, which includes Naylorsfield Drive, Sarum Road, Childwall Valley Road, Barnham Drive, Gateacre Park, Grange Lane, Belle Vale Road, Lee Vale Road, Kings Drive and Naylorsfield Drive.

Garston from 3.35pm today to 3.35pm on Friday 1 November, which includes Blackburne Street, Banks Road, Speke Road, Church Road, Chapel Road, Earp Street, Seddon Road, Garston Way and Church Road.

Speke from 4.15pm today to 4.15pm on Friday 1 November, which includes Speke Boulevard, Western Avenue, Clough Road, Alderfield Drive, Hale Drive, Speke Hall Avenue and Speke Boulevard.