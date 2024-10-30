Two people have been taken to hospital after a "significant" fire broke out at nuclear submarine yard in Cumbria.

Cumbria Constabulary say the fire at BAE Systems, in Barrow-in-Furness, broke out at about 12:30am on Wednesday, 30 October, and is ongoing.

Officers say there is “no nuclear risk”, but two people have been taken to hospital for suspected smoke inhalation.

A statement said: “At this time there are no other casualties and everyone else have been evacuated from the Devonshire Dock Hall and are accounted for.”

The force has advised people living nearby to “remain indoors whilst emergency services respond to the incident and keep doors and windows closed”.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue added: "Fire crews are currently dealing with an Fire in the vicinity of BAE systems in Barrow, residents in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the area.

"We appreciated your co operation whilst we deal with the incident."

The facility is home to Britain’s Astute-class submarines and Dreadnought programme.

