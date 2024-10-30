The teenager accused of murdering three girls at a dance class in Southport will appear before Westminster Magistrates' later charged with a terror offence.

Axel Rudakubana will appear by video link on Wednesday, 30 October, charged with production of ricin, and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

The 18-year-old is already charged with the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, who were stabbed during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Hart Street, on 29 July, as well as the attempted murder of eight other children, instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes, and possession of a knife.

The latest charges came after searches of Rudakubana’s home in Banks, Lancashire, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said at a press conference on Tuesday, 29 October.

The alleged terror offence relates to a PDF file entitled Military Studies In The Jihad Against The Tyrants, The Al Qaeda Training Manual.

Searches were carried out in the days after the attack, although it was not confirmed when the ricin was found.

According to the charges, authorised by the CPS, the toxin was produced on or before 29 July, and Rudakubana was charged with possessing the document between 29 August 2021 and 30 July 2024.

Downing Street has denied withholding information about the Southport attacks from the public, after Conservative and Reform MPs questioned whether a cover-up had taken place.

But Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, has urged the public not to speculate on the case in order to ensure the victims’ families get justice.

Three young girls were killed in the Southport stabbings in July. Credit: PA Images

Rudakubana is alleged to have entered the school holiday dance class at a small business park in Southport shortly before midday on 29 July.

The day after the attack, thousands of people turned out for a peaceful vigil in the town but later a separate protest erupted into violence outside a mosque in the town.

In the following week, protests took place in dozens of towns and cities across the country and descended into violence and rioting, with asylum centre hotels in particular targeted.

More than 1,000 arrests have since been made and hundreds of people have been charged and jailed.

A provisional trial date for Rudakubana has been set for January 2025.

