Cumbria’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, David Allen, has praised the quick response and teamwork of local agencies in response to the fire at BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness.

What was described as a "significant" fire broke out at the nuclear submarine yard at about 12:30am yesterday morning, sparking a major incident response.

Emergency services and BAe staff worked to contain the blaze and two people were taken to hospital for treatment for suspected smoke inhalation.

The site is home to the construction of Britain’s Astute-class submarines and Dreadnought programme, but Cumbria Police said there was no nuclear risk.

They added that Devonshire Dock Hall, the site's main building facility, had been evacuated and everyone inside had been accounted for.

Smoke blackened walls at BAe in Barrow Credit: ITV Granada

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS), Cumbria Constabulary, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Northwest Ambulance Service (NWAS), NHS, Westmorland and Furness Council (WAF) and BAE Systems all responded to the fire in the shipyard.

Speaking on the response, Commissioner David Allen, said: “I really commend all services coming together to tackle the fire at BAE Systems.

“The quick response meant that Cumbria and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Services were able to get the blaze under control and therefore ensuring the safety of those who work in the yard.

“Thank you to all the emergency services that attended the fire and provided the public with safety messages – it can be an incredibly daunting experience and the bravery it takes to put the safety of others first has to be applauded.

“I also want to extend my thanks to the Council and NHS for supporting the local community throughout providing safe places to attend and for reassuring those with health concerns.

“It is absolutely a team effort and without all of you taking action, the outcome could have been much worse – I want you all to know that I appreciate all that you have done with regards to this fire and the wider community.

“I also want to thank the public for following the recommendations of the emergency services."