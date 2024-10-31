A junior doctor from Wirral University Teaching Hospital has received a prestigious award for helping to save a man's life while off-duty.

Joe Clarkson was having a haircut in Liverpool city centre when he saw Grant Williams collapse outside while on a run.

Together with another doctor, Dr Mel Hamilton, he performed CPR until the paramedics arrived, helping to save Grant’s life.

Former soldier Grant later made a TV appeal and was finally reunited with the doctors.

Joe has now been awarded Wirral University Teaching Hospital’s very first CEO Star Award for his life-saving efforts.

It came as a total surprise for him, “I was just getting on with my day-to-day business when I received it.

“It’s a huge honour that’s just added to an already extraordinary story.”

Joe and Grant have now teamed up as running partners Credit: Wirral University teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

And now Joe and Grant have teamed up as running partners preparing for the Newport Marathon in April 2025, with the goal of raising awareness about heart health.

“We’ve been doing some CPR and defibrillator training together as people don’t really know how to use them,” said Grant.

Joe adds, “It’s like we’ve known each other forever.”

“I will always be indebted to him,” said Grant. “He’s a diamond.”

Janelle Holmes, Chief Executive at Wirral University Teaching Hospital, says, “It was fantastic to present the first ever CEO Star Award to Joe. His actions were truly commendable and show just how compassionate and caring staff are at the Trust. It’s great to see that Joe and Grant have now continued their journey in educating others around heart health.”