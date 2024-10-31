Liverpool man jailed for historical child sexual offences

A man from Liverpool is beginning a 21 year sentence in prison for historical child sexual offences.

Ali Alduhlaimi, who is 41 and of Derwent Road West, Liverpool, was convicted of oral rape, sexual activity with a child, inciting a child to engage in sex acts and causing a child to watch adult penetrative activity following an eight-day trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

All of the charges relate to offences committed against one victim over a 6 year period between 2010 and 2016.

He has been sentenced to a total of 21 years in prison with an additional year on licence. He was also given a restraining order, a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Inspector Dan McWhinnie of Merseyside Police said: “Alduhlaimi actively sought to evade justice and has shown no remorse for his actions. He will now rightly spend a considerable period of time behind bars.

“I would like to take the opportunity to praise the bravery, courage and strength of his victim in coming forward.

“I hope this also encourages others who might have been subjected to instances of historical abuse to come forward because no time is a barrier to reporting offences. They will get the support and advice they need to help them come to terms with their ordeal, and if they so wish, put their abuser before the courts.

“We are completely committed to protecting children from sexual abuse and those who seek to do them harm.

“If you have experienced any form of sexual abuse, or know of a child being abused, please come forward and report this to police.

“We take all such reports extremely seriously and if you can find the courage to come forward and speak to us we have specially trained officers who will treat you with sensitivity and compassion.”